Cycle thief caught on CCTV

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 31st January 2020 08:57

Cycle thief caught on CCTV

A CYCLE thief has been caught on CCTV.

Mark Shinners, 43, of no fixed abode stole bikes bike wheels and a bike from Occupation Road and a bike from Riverside car park in the summer.

He also damaged two CCTV cameras at a bike storage area on Hills Road on 9 January. He was caught on CCTV for all offences.

Shinners pleaded guilty to three counts of bike theft and criminal damage. He was sentenced to six weeks suspended for 18 months at Cambridge Magistrates' Court last week (January 23). He was also ordered to pay £428 compensation for the cameras and £140 to the victim of the Occupation Road thefts.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

