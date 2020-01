Woman jailed for sexual assault

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 31st January 2020 15:05

Michelle

Woman jailed for sexual assault

A woman has been jailed after she sexually assaulted a stranger in his own home.

Michelle Hall, 54, turned up at the victim's home in Huntingdon unannounced at 11.25pm on 16 October.

As he answered the door, Hall asked if he would give her five pounds for a bus into Peterborough city centre.

The victim refused, but Hall pushed her way past him, into his home. Once inside, Hall turned and offered to perform oral sex on the victim in exchange for the bus fare.

The victim refused once more, prompting Hall to begin groping him. She then attempted to pull his trousers down, despite him repeatedly asking her to stop.

The victim called police as Hall fled into the town centre. He gave a description and she was later identified via CCTV images and arrested.

In custody, Hall admitted the offence, saying: "you don't have to take swabs, I'm guilty."

On Monday (27 January) at Peterborough Crown Court, Hall, of High Street, Huntingdon, was jailed for 20 months and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years.

PC Jess Porter said: "This has been a harrowing experience for the victim, who was forced to endure an unexpected ordeal in his own home.

"I would like to applaud the victim for having the courage to report this offence to police. Sexual offences can happen to anyone and we will always take allegations seriously."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.