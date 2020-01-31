Appeal following death of 10,000 rare bees

31st January 2020

POLICE have released an image of two people they would like to speak to in connection with an incident at Wisbech Castle where beehives were deliberately damaged by intruders and thousands of bees killed.

The incident happened at about 5.15am on 8 January. CCTV footage showed two people breaking into the castle grounds and lifting the lids off of the hives, before kicking them and attacking the bees inside with sticks.

PC Kirsty Hulley, who is investigating, said: "This was a cruel, unprovoked and completely unnecessary act of violence and castle staff are, understandably, devastated by the incident.

"They estimate as many as 10,000 rare bees have died, but are unable to check properly until March as further exposure to the cold air would kill the remaining bees.

"It will cost the museum around £2000 to restart the project in the spring.

"I would urge anyone who recognises the people pictured, or has information concerning what happened, to contact us."

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/1817/20.

