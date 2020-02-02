Light up the Dark to call out sexual violence

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 2nd February 2020 10:24

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Partnership are teaming up with Cambridge Rape Crisis Centre and Anglia Ruskin University Student's Union to ask people to ‘Light up the Dark' for Sexual Violence Awareness week 3-9 February.

The Crime Survey for England and Wales for the year ending March 2019 showed that 2.9% of adults aged 16 to 59 years had been victims of sexual assaults in the last year. The majority of victims were female, with approximately 560,000 female victims and 140,000 male victims. Women were nearly four times as likely as men to have experienced sexual assault in the last year.

As well as bringing key myths into light over the week via social media, an awareness raising event will be held on Tuesday 4th February at 5pm outside the ARU main building on East Road in Cambridge with volunteers from Cambridge Rape Crisis Centre, ARU Student's Union and the DASV Partnership on hand to offer information and to hand out keyring torches. A light projection of words and colour, including common myths, will be provided by local charity Oblique Arts.

Cambridge Rape Crisis Centre supported 1201 women last year via their help line, delivered 611 counselling sessions and 1499 support sessions with Independent Sexual Violence Advisors.

Anglia Ruskin University are one of five universities involved in #CombatMisconduct, a new two year project to support UK universities take their work in tackling sexual misconduct forward. The project is being run by AVA, a national domestic and sexual abuse charity, and aims to embed long-term changes in policies, practice and culture.

The event on 4th February will also be a tribute to Saskia Jones who was killed in the London Bridge attack before Christmas. Saskia was a former ARU student and also a much loved volunteer for Cambridge Rape Crisis Centre and was committed to raising awareness of sexual violence and supporting victims and survivors.

