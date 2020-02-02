Appeal after burglars smash through store

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 2nd February 2020 14:58

Currys burglary

PHONES, tablets and a television have been stolen in a business burglary in Peterborough after at least four people smashed through brickwork at the back of the store.

Officers were called at 3.14am today (31 January) to reports of an alarm activating at the Currys store at the Boulevard Retail Park.

On arrival at the scene officers discovered a large hole had been made in the brickwork at the rear of the store to gain access.

The hole had been made after slats in the metal fence to the rear gated area were damaged.

The group had left the area by the time officers arrived but left a baseball cap, an axe and a damaged TV behind at the scene.

It is believed they left the area in a vehicle and headed towards the Rhubarb Bridge roundabout on the road adjacent to the westbound carriageway of the A47.

An investigation has been launched and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Justin Howard said: "A substantial amount of noise is likely to have been made when the brickwork was smashed and the metal fence was damaged.

"Burglary can have a devastating effect on businesses and we are keen to find those responsible.

"I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time to get in touch."

Anyone with any information should report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report/ or call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/7735/20.

