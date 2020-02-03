  • Bookmark this page

Axe-wielding fare-dodger jailed

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 3rd February 2020 16:04

Marius Kacionis

A MAN who refused to pay his taxi fare and confronted the driver with an axe and a hammer has been jailed.

Marius Kacionis, 37, used the victim's taxi service to travel from Russell Street in Peterborough to his home in Crabtree, Paston, on 31 July.

As the victim approached the property, Kacionis said he needed to go inside to get some cash for the fare, but instead he returned carrying an axe and a hammer.

He became aggressive and shouted at the victim as he approached him, clutching a weapon in each hand.

Feeling threatened, the driver drove away without receiving payment for the service he had provided.

In a police interview Kacionis claimed he hadn't intended to scare the driver, but admitted his actions may have been threatening.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing an offensive weapon and making off without payment.

He was sentenced to a year in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (23 January).

PC Yeli Zaicevs, who investigated, said: "This sentence sends a strong message to those who carry weapons and incite violence.

"Kacionis couldn't explain why he behaved the way he did and why he didn't pay his taxi fare, but it's a relief that nobody was injured.

"I'm glad we have managed to get justice for the victim, who was simply trying to do his job and earn a fair living."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

