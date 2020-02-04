New tradition launched at passing out parade

Published: 4th February 2020

PRIDE, trusting your instinct and working as one team were just a few of the values passed from retired police officers to the force's newest recruits - together with some very important numbers.



At a passing out ceremony held at force HQ today (3 February) and heralding a new tradition for the force, nine retired officers attended and ceremonially handed over their old collar numbers to nine of the new recruits.



Taking inspiration from the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team, the idea was thought up last year by Assistant Chief Constable Dan Vajzovic before his move to the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).



Stories and postings for each officer were collated by police staff together with members of the National Association of Retired Police Officers (NARPO).



The force's sixteen newest recruits were assigned collar numbers previously given to retired officers - and nine of these were handed over in person today by the retired officers themselves.



Retired officer Vanessa Firn handed over her collar number (506) to new recruit Natasha Morgan. Vanessa said: "I had my collar number for nearly 32 years. The idea of handing it over is brilliant; I feel a real affinity with Natasha and I'd like to stay in touch with her in case she ever needs any advice."

Natasha added that it was "a real privilege" to be given Vanessa's collar number and also to meet her in person today.

Michael Sampson passed on his collar number (2053) to new officer Toby Wilding. Mr Sampson said: "I was only given this collar number when I was promoted, so I had to work really hard for it. It's emotional handing it over to someone new, but I'm glad it's going to a very credible young man."

Toby added: "It's quite something to be given Michael's collar number because I feel like I'm carrying on his legacy. He's done so much in his career and I hope I can live up to that and make him proud."

Other retired officers handing over their collar numbers were Cheryl Heasman, the first woman on the Cambs, Norfolk and Suffolk regional crime squad, Timothy Stonebridge who worked in the tactical firearms unit providing protection to Prime Minister John Major, and Susan Stonebridge, who was handed a judge's commendation on her 50th birthday for her work on an arson investigation.



Mr Vajzovic said: "There is so much more to a police officer's collar number than people might think - for many of our officers their collar numbers represent not only who they are but their work throughout their career.



"To hand over that collar number to a new officer entirely must be a great feeling, but I'm sure there's also some emotion in doing so.



"Thank you to the first of our retired police officers who have taken this step in a new tradition for the force's passing out ceremonies. We look forward to this continuing for many more years to come and I'd like to thank those at NARPO for helping us make this idea a reality."



The sixteen new recruits marched in front of family and friends before being inspected by Chief Constable Nick Dean as the force welcomed them to its ranks.



Among the county's new officers were a Royal Air Force engineer, a shop assistant, two McDonald's workers, a bartender and a HGV driver.



Having successfully completed their training course, lasting 16 weeks, they will now be posted across Cambridgeshire to tackle crime and protect the public.



Today's passing out parade is the second one of 2020 and brings the total number of new recruits up to 32 so far this year.



Speaking at the ceremony Mr Dean congratulated the graduates, telling them: "You have joined a fantastic police family. Work hard, challenge yourself and become the best police officer you can be.



"You have all done tremendously well from when you first sent your applications to the constabulary.



"It is only right that holding such a privileged position as a warranted police officer brings with it accountability and responsibility, both on and off duty.



"Being a police officer is not just about holding a warrant card, it's about having a vocation. You can no longer walk on by - your job is to investigate and where appropriate, act.



"However, the rewards of entering policing are there - never lose sight of the varied, exciting, enjoyable and challenging career that you have just entered.



"You are now in a position to make a difference and my strong advice to you is to go and do exactly that."

