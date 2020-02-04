Cambridgeshire Constabulary service change consultation launches in Cambridge city centre

4th February 2020

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has held its first event to launch its consultation on service change in the south of Cambridgeshire.

Representatives of the Constabulary took over a unit at the Grafton Centre on Saturday (1 February), speaking to dozens of Cambridge residents and getting their feedback.

As announced in January, Cambridgeshire Constabulary is consulting on proposals to enhance its service for the south of Cambridgeshire by replacing the outdated facilities at Parkside Police Station with both a new city centre police station and a police hub on the outskirts of Cambridge.

The proposals respond to the changing nature of crime and policing in Cambridgeshire alongside local population growth. The current operation doesn't allow the Constabulary to fully respond to today's needs. New facilities are needed to improve the response and service to the public, without them tackling crime will become more difficult.

The benefits of the proposals include:

More time for police officers to be on patrol by increasing the number of cells and reducing detainee travel time

Being able to respond to complex and online crimes more effectively

Improving the speed of the court appearance process through the increased use of virtual courts

Ensuring a public-facing location in the city centre

Responding to the increasing demand for police as the population grows

Members of the public can provide their feedback on the principle of the service change throughout February 2020. The consultation closes at 5pm on Saturday 29th February 2020.

Residents who were unable to visit the Grafton Centre on Saturday are welcome to attend one of the remaining drop-ins throughout February:

Thursday 6th February 2020, 2pm to 5pm - Waitrose Ely, Brays Lane

Wednesday 12th February 2020, 4pm to 7pm - Sainsbury's Superstore, Huntingdon

Saturday 22nd February 2020, 10am to 2pm - The Lion Yard Shopping Centre, Cambridge

