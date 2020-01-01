Men jailed for more than 14 years after golf club attack

Vytaras Petraitis

TWO men who hospitalised three people after an unprovoked attack with a golf club have been jailed for a combined total of more than 14 years.

Vytaras Petraitis, 26, and Arnius Tiska, 31, attacked the men in Orange Grove, Wisbech, at about 11pm on 9 July, 2018.

The victims had been on their way home from a pub when they were confronted by Petraitis and Tiska.

The two proceeded to attack them with the golf club, breaking and causing permanent damage to one of the victim's fingers, before stealing a phone and wallet and making off.

A short while later Petraitis and Tiska were stopped by police in a car with no headlights on about a mile away in Elm Road.

The traffic officers found the victim's phone and wallet on the men and just as they were questioning their identification, reports came across their radio that there had been a nearby robbery, with the victim's name matching that on the ID cards.

Petraitis, of Ellerby Drive, Wisbech, initially pleaded not guilty but then changed to guilty for robbery, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, failing to surrender and breach of a suspended sentence at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (3 February).

He was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

Tiska, of Princes Road, Wisbech, pleaded guilty to robbery, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on June 12 last year to seven years and six months in prison.

DC Jon Edwards said: "This was a vicious attack which has left one of the victim's with permanent damage to his hand, severely impacting his life.

"There is absolutely no excuse for this kind of violence or carrying an offensive weapon in public.

"Tackling serious street based violence is a force priority and we will continue to do all we can to bring offenders to justice."

