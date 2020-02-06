  • Bookmark this page

Teenager took knife to party to protect friends

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 6th February 2020 11:04

Police

A TEENAGER who took a knife to a party has been convicted.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, took the kitchen knife to a party in Brampton in March last year.

He revealed it to his friends before the party and later in the evening began waving it around, ignoring requests to put it away.

At Huntingdon Youth Court last week (29 January) he was referred to the youth offender panel for nine months and told to pay £85 costs after previously pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a knife.

Sergeant Richard Diggle said: "This boy told officers he was carrying the knife to protect himself and his friends. It's a misconception that carrying a weapon will keep you safe. All it really does is put the carrier and their friends in greater danger.

"If you have a child at home, talk to them about knife crime and the consequences of carrying a weapon."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

