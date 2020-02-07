Jail for robber who tried to mug woman

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 7th February 2020 08:33

David Summers

Jail for robber who tried to mug woman

A ROBBER who wrestled a woman to the ground in a bid to snatch her bag was caught thanks to an off-duty police officer.

David Summers, 41, approached the 65-year-old woman in Fletton High Street, Peterborough, on 3 July.

He pushed her to the ground then grabbed her bag and said, "give me your phone and I won't hurt you," but the victim refused to hand over her phone or bag.

PC Ben Patten was driving home after working a night shift when he noticed Summers and the victim in a struggle on the ground. He pulled over and arrested Summers on suspicion of attempted robbery.

Summers, of no fixed abode, initially claimed the victim had fallen over and he was trying to help her up, but he later pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (31 January).

DC Leeza Phillips, who investigated, said: "I am glad we have managed to get justice for the victim after what must have been such a terrifying ordeal.

"As a police officer you are never off duty and it was lucky PC Patten was in the right place at the right time."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.