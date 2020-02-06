Cuore Matto Photography, Who are we?

Author: Chloe Frome Published: 6th February 2020 08:56

Family photography

Cuore Matto Photography, Who are we?

My name is Salvatore, and I run Cuore Matto Photography alongside my wife Cintia. We are a family run, fine art photography business based in the beautiful city of Ely, Cambridgeshire specialising in fine art portraiture and family photography.

What started out as a hobby has now become a passion. ‘Cuore Matto' means ‘Crazy Heart' in Italian, and something that we have always tried to capture in our photoshoots is that crazy, beautiful spirit that all families seem to have. We pride ourselves in making sure that real life moments you and your family experience are captured in every single photograph.

If you are looking for something special to hang on the wall then our photography sessions are for you. Our studio sessions are 35 minutes long and we use a combination of precise amounts of natural light, intense colours and the right pose to create a photograph resembling a beautiful piece of art. We will always work with you to make sure you get the experience you want from your photoshoot.

To view our portfolio and see examples of our work, please visit our website www.cuoremattophotograph.co.uk. There you'll find details on the services we offer as well as special offers on packages that are made to suit your needs. We hope to see you and your family soon.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.