Roof Inspections, Why use a Drone?

Author: Chloe Frome Published: 6th February 2020 14:22

Roof picture

When buying an older property, it's essential to consider a full roof inspection. Small issues like loose tiles or broken guttering could be used to negotiate a better price in a property and save money in the long term. Identifying serious problems early on, will also save you the stress of having a major issue with your property.

Drone roof inspections are a perfect alternative to a traditional roof inspection methods. Overall they are quicker, simpler and can also provide higher quality results with a more detailed assessment of the state of the roof. Images from a drone can also be used in insurance claims to provide clear evidence, making fair payment more likely.

Traditional roof inspection can cost anywhere between £150-£1000 depending on a number of factors; size of the property, ease of access, nature of construction and whether there is a need for scaffolding or not. Additional costs could also arise if you require can internal structure inspection or an inspection of a chimney stack.

Contrast this with a roof inspection using a drone. Prices can always vary, but on a much smaller scale, for example, our prices start at £200 for 5 stills. Advantages of using a drone are obvious; safety is improved with no need to worry about ladders, scaffolding or climbing out of windows. Time is also saved as a drone can take off, record footage and land in a fraction of the time a traditional roof inspection would take.

We are fully CAA certified and insured up to £5million so you can have peace of mind knowing that you are getting high quality service.

