Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 10th February 2020 16:03

Celebrations in order at Joint Protective Services awards

CELEBRATING the fantastic work by Joint Protective Officers (JPS) officers and staff across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, ACC Paul Fullwood hosted the 2020 Outstanding Recognition Awards at Sharnbrook Hotel on 30th January.

"Every day our exceptional people go above and beyond and it is right we celebrate and honour their achievements" said ACC Paul Fullwood.

"The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Joint Protective Services is recognised as one of the most successful collaborations of protective services across UK policing and all of our staff play a critical role in supporting local policing and keeping our communities safe.

"We had some truly impressive nominations and it was very hard to decide who the winner should be in each category. Congratulations to all our worthy winners and all those shortlisted."

Thanks go to The Garden Productions, the three police federations and Kier Group for their sponsorship of the event.

There were ten categories of awards as follows:

Making a difference

Winner DC Lisa Winterburn was nominated for being proactive in thinking of ways to help her colleagues. Her experience as a former Child Protection Investigator has been invaluable to the Major Crime Unit.

Innovator of the year

Winner - PC Jim Hoare of the dog unit has brought in three specialist pieces of equipment to support the training of our dogs in the best possible and most advanced way.

Runner up - Assistant Investigator Natalie Shirran of the Major Crime Unit.

Going the extra mile

Winner - PA Tracey Henderson. Tracey has been described as being the very backbone and heart of JPS. An unsung heroine who goes the extra mile daily for anyone that needs her to.

Runner up - DC Julia Searle of the Major Crime Unit.

Outstanding leadership

Winner - DS Jo Goodson of the Major Crime Unit is described as a naturally happy person who leads her team with a smile and motivates them. The way she conducts herself and leads her team is a credit to the Major Crime Unit.

Runners up - Principle SOCO Stuart York and SOCO Alex Reddish from the Scientific Services Unit

Behind the scenes wonder

Winner -Sergeant Iain Carter of the Operational Support Unit has been described an inspiration to all. He leads by example and is out there with the team to support them, his BCH colleagues and of course to protect the public.

Runner up -PC Paul Huggett of the Dog Unit.

Most supportive colleague

Runner up - Business Support Assistant Sam Hicks from Camera, Tickets and Collisions.

Unsung hero

Runner up -Intelligence Analyst Dave Stacey of the MCU.

Health and wellbeing

Runner up - Forensic Imaging Manager Jess Carey of the SSU

Team of the year

Winners -The armed policing unit Team A South have been described as a close knit team who support each other through friendship, understanding and honest feedback.

Runners up - Civil Contingencies Unit, Assistant Investigators Rebecca Wheeler and Alina Jablonske and colleague from their Major Crime Unit team.

ACC employee of the year

Winner - Sgt James Thorne of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit was described as a role model to his colleagues who see him as delivering the gold standard as a Lead Investigating Officer. His outstanding contribution to the investigation of fatal road collisions is worthy of recognition and acclaim.

