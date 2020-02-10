Fatal collision near Sawtry: Victim named

Police have named a man who died in a collision near Sawtry (7 February).

At about 2.45am, a blue Toyota RAV4 was travelling on the B1090 towards Woodwalton when the vehicle left the road and careered into a water filled ditch.

Emergency services attended but despite best efforts, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Clifford Dragon, 69, of The Shrubbery, Chatteris, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, his family said: "Clifford was a devoted husband and family man. Husband, Dad of five and grandfather to eight."

The road has now reopened.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact police on 101 quoting incident 40 of 7 February.

