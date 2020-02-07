A review of the concert in the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Friday 7th February 2020

Author: Dr Rosemary Westwell Published: 15th February 2020 09:06

It was no wonder the Corn Exchange in Cambridge was packed for the concert given by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra on Friday night. It was fantastic. Featuring conductor Klaus Mäkelä and violin soloist Nicola Benedetti, the programme for the evening presented two well-known, popular works: Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D major opus 35 and Symphonie Fantastique opus 14 by Berlioz. These works complemented each other very well.

The opening violin concerto required a phenomenal technique and Nicola demonstrated that she was a match for the most highly regarded virtuosic performers. She played with confident flamboyance, centring the notes exactly even in the most rapid passages. The orchestra responded particularly well in the more gentle moments. Highlights within this concerto were the Canzonetta, its instants of wistfulness and gentle nostalgia and the later rapid passages with their challenges to rhythmic cohesion.

The tunefulness of this work was contrasted by the heart-rending passion of the Berlioz. Unrequited love rarely leads to success but in this case, the gnawing angst suffered by the composer resulted in this amazing composition and its pain-drenched, fixed melodic idea (or idée fixe) that pervaded the work. The magnitude of his feelings was matched by the huge orchestra and the colours he created swept us through a myriad of feelings. This orchestra captured the moods perfectly and had us sitting on the edge of our seats waiting in anticipation for the impending doom that we knew was coming. A whole range of moods and feelings were conjured by the composer. Even the tuneful strings were able to express smooth beauty one minute, demonic sneers the next. These fine musicians transported us easily from the gentle reveries of the opening, with its occasional outbursts of passion, the exhilarating waltz in the dance hall, the charm of the countryside, and a sinister-military- flavoured- march that degenerated readily into a surreal and uneasy satanic Sabbath.

This was indeed a magnificent concert.

The next concert in the Boldfield Orchestral Series will be on Wednesday the 19th of February featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Domingo Hindoyan playing Glinka's Overture: life for the Tsar and piano soloist, Leon McCawley, playing Beethoven piano concerto no 1. For more information contact cornex.co.uk/orchestral box office 01223357851.

