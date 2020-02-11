Boy, 9, taken to hospital after Benwick collision

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 11th February 2020 11:17

Police

Boy, 9, taken to hospital after Benwick collision

POLICE are appealing for information following a serious collision in Benwick on Saturday (8 February).

At about 10.20am a white Vauxhall Vivaro was travelling along the B1093, Whittlesey Road, when the vehicle came off the road and overturned into the River Nene.

The passenger, a 9-year-old boy from Peterborough, was rescued by members of the public and taken to hospital by paramedics. He remains in a critical, but stable, condition.

The driver, a 33-year-old man from Peterborough, was not seriously injured. He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while over the specified drug limit and has since been released under investigation.

The road was reopened at just before 5pm. Anyone who witnessed what happened, or the events leading up to it, or who has dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 177 of the 8 February.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.