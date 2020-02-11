Jail for prolific drug dealer

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 11th February 2020 15:01

Knuckle duster

A MAN caught with class A drugs, knuckle dusters and a baton has been jailed for more than three years.

Riece Crowe of Molewood Close, Cambridge was sentenced to 42 months at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (7th February).

The 23-year-old first came to officer's attention in September 2017 when he was seen driving using a mobile phone. When pulled over he smelt of cannabis and a search recovered cannabis, cocaine, an extendable baton, knuckle duster and hand lock knife.

In November 2017 he was stopped for driving erratically in Orchard Park and found to be smoking cannabis but made off from officers.

Crowe was arrested again in January 2018 after being caught speeding in Arbury Road. Another knuckle duster, cocaine and cannabis were found.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to supply cannabis, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon, two counts of possession of cannabis and possession of a bladed article.

PC Dan Scott said: "Crowe is a dangerous and prolific drug dealer who carried weapons on a daily basis. The county will be a safer place knowing that he is behind bars.

"We will continue to crack down on those associated with the sale of drugs in our county and urge members of the public to help us by reporting any suspicious activity online."

