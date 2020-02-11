Drug dealer caught with more than £10k worth of cannabis

11th February 2020

A DRUG dealer who was caught with more than £10,000 worth of cannabis has been jailed.

Ardit Xheladini, 20, of no fixed abode, was signalled to pull over by police in Trumpington Road, Cambridge last month (7 January).

Officers decided to search his silver Mercedes C220 after noticing a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle. They found 1027.4g of cannabis, with an estimated street value of more than £10,000, in the passenger foot well before he also admitted he didn't hold a UK driving licence or insurance.

He was jailed for four months on Tuesday (4 February) at Cambridge Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis and driving without a licence or insurance.

DC Karen Lunn said: "Thanks to this intuitive stop a serious amount of illegal drugs have been intercepted before they could find their way on to our streets."

