12th February 2020

Prolific Cambridge shoplifter sentenced

A PROLIFIC Cambridge shoplifter who targeted a TK Maxx on ten separate occasions has been sentenced.

Camilla Rumsey, 29, was arrested by the St Neots Neighbourhood Policing Team in Pulling Court on Thursday (6 February) after she was identified as responsible for a number of shopliftings throughout the city.

The offences include:

4 October - two jackets worth £200 from TK Maxx in Market Street

5 October - four jackets worth £400 from the same TK Maxx as the day previous

11 October - lingerie worth £150, again from TK Maxx

16 October - goods of an unknown value from Debenhams in the Grafton Centre, which were recovered outside by staff.

22 October - £600 worth of Levi jeans from Debenhams

Over the course of ten days from 24 October, Rumsey returned to TK Maxx six times, stealing more than £1,600 worth of handbags.

4 November - two perfume gift sets from Boots in Sidney Street

5 November - two handbags worth £180 from TK Maxx, which were recovered by staff outside of the store.

Rumsey, of no fixed abode, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court yesterday (10 February) where she admitted to 13 counts of theft from a shop.

She was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay £400 in compensation to TK Maxx.

PC Aga Strykier said: "Rumsey is a prolific shoplifter who brazenly stole thousands of pounds worth of goods over the course of about month.

"Shoplifting can have a huge impact on both businesses and those who work for them."

