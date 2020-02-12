  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

Prolific Cambridge shoplifter sentenced

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 12th February 2020 08:39

Police

Prolific Cambridge shoplifter sentenced

A PROLIFIC Cambridge shoplifter who targeted a TK Maxx on ten separate occasions has been sentenced.

Camilla Rumsey, 29, was arrested by the St Neots Neighbourhood Policing Team in Pulling Court on Thursday (6 February) after she was identified as responsible for a number of shopliftings throughout the city.

The offences include:

4 October - two jackets worth £200 from TK Maxx in Market Street
5 October - four jackets worth £400 from the same TK Maxx as the day previous
11 October - lingerie worth £150, again from TK Maxx
16 October - goods of an unknown value from Debenhams in the Grafton Centre, which were recovered outside by staff.
22 October - £600 worth of Levi jeans from Debenhams
Over the course of ten days from 24 October, Rumsey returned to TK Maxx six times, stealing more than £1,600 worth of handbags.
4 November - two perfume gift sets from Boots in Sidney Street
5 November - two handbags worth £180 from TK Maxx, which were recovered by staff outside of the store.
Rumsey, of no fixed abode, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court yesterday (10 February) where she admitted to 13 counts of theft from a shop.

She was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay £400 in compensation to TK Maxx.

PC Aga Strykier said: "Rumsey is a prolific shoplifter who brazenly stole thousands of pounds worth of goods over the course of about month.

"Shoplifting can have a huge impact on both businesses and those who work for them."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies