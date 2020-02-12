Jail for pair of drug dealers

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 12th February 2020 11:24

Cash recovered

Jail for pair of drug dealers

A PAIR of drug dealers who attempted to hide their stash from police have been jailed.

Angelo Cardoso Pereira and Amado Mendes Balde were sentenced to 18 months and 20 months respectively at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (5th February).

The pair were spotted acting suspiciously by the Southern Impact Team in St Matthew's Gardens in September (17th) last year.

When they realised they were being watched, Balde handed Pereira a blue man bag and he made off on a bike.

Balde approached officers and was searched. Shortly after, Pereira returned and was also searched but nothing was found.

Officers began a search of the area and thanks to the sound of a burner phone ringing they were able to recover the bag from a bush and found £444 in cash and 28 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

At court Pereira, 20, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs. Balde, 21, of Westbourne Avenue, Leeds was found guilty of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and criminal damage.

Sergeant Paul Street said: "We're cracking down on County Lines drug supply and dealers need to understand that if they come to Cambridge we are going to target them. There two men decided to come and exploit the drugs market, however were quickly caught and are now in prison.

"These are from a long line of success stories of drug dealers being convicted and we will continue to make this a top priority."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.