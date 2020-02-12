Man jailed for attacking partner

12th February 2020

Gary White

A MAN who assaulted his partner and threatened her with a knife after accusing her of cheating has been jailed.

Gary White, 36, began arguing with the woman at 12.30pm on 9 February last year while her 10-year-old daughter was also in the house.

He became angry and kicked a glass fireplace cover, which smashed. He told the victim to clear it up and threatened to smash the TV, then spat at her and called her abusive names before going upstairs.

Worried he might smash something else the victim followed, but White punched her multiple times to the face and pinned her against a wall.

White went downstairs and retrieved the laptop, which he wanted to sell. In a bid to stop him the victim followed but White grabbed a knife from the kitchen and held it to her face.

When the victim's daughter came into the kitchen, White said, "If she wasn't here, I'd kill you". He then dropped the knife before leaving the house to sell the laptop.

Police later arrested White when he came back to the property and discovered he was in possession of amphetamine.

White, of Wingfield, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to affray and possession of class B drugs and was sentenced to 22 months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (7 February).

DC George Coxon, who investigated, said: "I am relieved White is now behind bars away from the victim and her daughter.

"He is clearly a violent and aggressive man who poses a real threat to them. This incident has had a huge impact on the victim's daughter."

