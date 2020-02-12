Woman attacked ex for ending relationship

12th February 2020

Carlene Bennett

A WOMAN who attacked her ex-partner with a carving knife, lap top computer and mop handle after he ended their relationship has been jailed.

Carlene Bennett, 31, met the victim - a man in his 60s - three years ago and began a relationship.

On 7 August, just weeks after the victim ended it, Bennett visited his place of work, but when she discovered he wasn't there she rang him and shouted abuse down the phone. She said: "I will kill you and you won't know it's coming."

The next morning, Bennett let herself into the victim's property while he was taking rubbish to the outside bin and confronted him in the kitchen.

She took a carving knife from a drawer and swung it towards him. He suffered cuts to his arms, hands and neck as he tried to defend himself.

He managed to run to the living room to call for help on the landline but Bennett followed, grabbed a laptop and hit him around the head with it, causing significant swelling.

Thinking Bennett had gone, the victim fled upstairs to call police but she came back and hit him with a mop handle from the bathroom.

After a struggle, he finally managed to get Bennett away from his property and called for help. When officers arrived at the scene they found him with multiple injuries.

Bennett, of Stow Road, Wisbech, denied GBH without intent but was found guilty following a two-day trial and sentenced to two years and two months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (6 February).

DC Kevin Poole, who investigated, said: "Bennett couldn't contain her anger that the victim had ended their relationship but her reaction was grossly disproportionate.

"She caused a number of injuries in a vicious and unprovoked attack and I am glad justice has been served."

