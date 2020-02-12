  • Bookmark this page

Jail for man who carried serrated knife

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 12th February 2020 16:27

A MAN who claimed he was carrying a knife so he could eat steak has been jailed.

Nicholas Beaumont of Seekings Close, Trumpington was jailed for 28 weeks after being found guilty of possession of a knife, two counts of failing to surrender and possession of heroin at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (6th February).

The 37-year-old was stopped by officers from the Southern Impact Team who were on patrol in response to drug dealing concerns near St Bede's Crescent, Cambridge in March last year.

He was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and admitted to having a knife in his pocket. He claimed he'd borrowed it from a friend as he was going for steak.

PC Matt Smith said: "There is no excuse for carrying an offensive weapon in public.

"Tackling serious street-based violence is a priority and we will continue to do all we can to take as many offensive weapons off the streets of Cambridgeshire as possible."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

