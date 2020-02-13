How drones are helping overcome construction challenges

13th February 2020

More and more around the country, construction sites are turning to drone technology to help plan, monitor and track the progress of their projects.

Many construction projects run into similar problems regarding worker safety and project progress. Drone technology benefits almost everyone on a construction site by providing detailed and unique insights into the construction process, drastically improving safety and helping companies stay on budget and on time. Here are the two main construction challenges that drones are now regularly helping to solve.

1. Planning and tracking project progress

At the start of any construction project, surveying to job site requires a lot of time-consuming work. Drones can be used to survey the land, identify any potential safety risks and help streamline your project planning process; saving you time and money on the process.

Using drones to create aerial imagery also helps to track the progress of construction projects from start to finish. As a result, investors and project managers can be kept up to date with the progress of the project, inspect work and make decisions much faster as data can be collected faster than traditional methods.

2. Improving site safety

Worker safety is paramount on any construction site. Weather conditions, hidden dangers and unexpected hazards can all get in the way of construction by endangering workers and impending progress.

Drones use live mapping to accurately assess the real time conditions that workers are facing, allowing dangers to be identified before workers are put at serious risk.

