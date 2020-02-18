Class A drugs removed from the streets of Cambridge

Published: 18th February 2020

A woman found with almost £2000 worth of class A drugs in her car has been jailed.

Natalia Jack, 28, was found by officers sitting in a parked black Audi outside a flat suspected to be linked to county lines drug dealing, in St Bedes Crescent, Cambridge, at about 7.20pm on Tuesday, 26 February last year.

Officers spoke to Jack who told them she had come from London to give the occupant of the flat a massage.

Officers attended the address and found drugs paraphernalia, but the resident denied having any visitors that day.

Jack and her car were subsequently searched by officers, who found four bundles containing blue and white wraps and £100 cash under the driver's seat.

Jack was arrested at the scene and taken to Parkside Police Station for questioning.

When she was interviewed she told officers she had been set up and the drugs had been planted in her car.

The four bundles found inside the car were examined and identified as heroin and cocaine worth about £1800.

Jack, of Little Bury, Oxford, denied two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

She was found guilty of the charges following a trial and sentenced to two years and six months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court today (12 February).

Sergeant Paul Street said: "Jack was caught red handed with a significant amount of class A drugs that were wrapped up and headed for the streets of Cambridgeshire.

"I am pleased we have been able to keep these drugs away from our communities and I hope the sentencing acts as a deterrent to those taking part in this type of criminal activity."

