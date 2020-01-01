  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

Man defrauded employer out of thousands of pounds

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 13th February 2020 13:19

Police

Man defrauded employer out of thousands of pounds

A MAN who defrauded his employer out of thousands of pounds has been sentenced.

Sam Lane, 31, worked as a supervisor in Ivor Searle's sales office in Soham and was predominantly in charge of invoicing customers.

On three occasions between 27 February 2018 and 16 January last year, Lane provided customers with his personal bank details, pretending they were his employer's.

He was caught out when suspicions were raised by a customer and, following an internal investigation, he was suspended.

In total Lane defrauded his employer out of £8,584.40.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (10 February), Lane, of White Hart Lane, Soham, was handed eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months, having pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation at a previous hearing.

He was also ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work and will return to court for hearings under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

PC Tim Anderson said: "Lane abused his position and the trust of his employer to line his own pockets.

"Fraud can have a serious impact on businesses and we will continue to do all we can to put perpetrators before the courts."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies