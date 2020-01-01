Man defrauded employer out of thousands of pounds

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 13th February 2020 13:19

Police

Man defrauded employer out of thousands of pounds

A MAN who defrauded his employer out of thousands of pounds has been sentenced.

Sam Lane, 31, worked as a supervisor in Ivor Searle's sales office in Soham and was predominantly in charge of invoicing customers.

On three occasions between 27 February 2018 and 16 January last year, Lane provided customers with his personal bank details, pretending they were his employer's.

He was caught out when suspicions were raised by a customer and, following an internal investigation, he was suspended.

In total Lane defrauded his employer out of £8,584.40.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (10 February), Lane, of White Hart Lane, Soham, was handed eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months, having pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation at a previous hearing.

He was also ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work and will return to court for hearings under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

PC Tim Anderson said: "Lane abused his position and the trust of his employer to line his own pockets.

"Fraud can have a serious impact on businesses and we will continue to do all we can to put perpetrators before the courts."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.