Three years for man who handled stolen goods

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 17th February 2020 15:01

James Young

A MAN who admitted handling stolen goods has been jailed for three years.

James Young, 32, of Minerva Way, Cambridge pleaded guilty to six counts of handling stolen goods and possession of amphetamine and cannabis at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (10 February).

Officers from the Southern burglary team searched Young's home in July in connection with a series of lock snapping burglaries across more than 50 homes in Cambridge city.

They recovered items including jewellery, a watch, perfume, games console equipment and currency which had been taken during burglaries from properties in Gilpin Road, Chieftain Way, Ring Fort Road and Abberley Wood.

Detectives also discovered through CCTV enquiries, and an account he held, that Young had been using a second hand shop in Fitzroy Street to trade stolen goods.

Detective Constable Vicky Norden said: "The arrest of this individual has had a significant impact on burglaries across the city with none being reported with this type of entry since his capture.

"Handling stolen goods is seen by the judiciary as just a serious offence as burglary; without handlers burglars would have no outlet to sell stolen goods. Young will now remain in prison to serve the rest of his sentence.

"I would like to use this opportunity to encourage residents of Cambridge to consider home security; alarms, ring door bells and CCTV are all preventative measures that can be taken that might just put off a burglar targeting your property."

