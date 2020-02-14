Appeal following Boxing Day burglary

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 14th February 2020 12:36

CCTV

OFFICERS have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to in connection with a Boxing Day burglary at a hotel in Cambridge city centre.

At 7.50pm on Thursday, 26 December a woman entered a room inside the Ibis Hotel on Station Square, using an electric key, believed to have been lost by the victim.

Once inside, the room was searched and Christmas presents were opened.

PC Victoria Norden said: "The victim is understandably devastated that their Christmas presents were stolen during the festive period.

I would urge anyone who recognises the woman pictured to come forward and contact police."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/92134/19. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

