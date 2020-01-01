Dealer caught with drugs in his socks

Andrew Gardner

A MAN found with crack cocaine and heroin in his socks has been jailed.

Andrew Gardner, 39, was stopped by officers in Alexander Road, Peterborough, on 21 November 2018.

Officers described his behaviour as strange and decided to search him.

Gardner produced a clear packet containing white powder from his right sock, followed by a larger bag containing 97 individual wraps suspected to be class A drugs.

While being further searched in custody, Gardner was found to have £195 in cash in his left sock and six sim cards in his wallet.

Tests carried out on the wraps revealed they contained crack cocaine and heroin with a street value of more than £1000.

Gardner, of Wayside Crescent, Hampton, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Today (13 February) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

PC Jason Langford, who investigated, said: "Gardner was shifty from the moment he was stopped by officers, who are trained to pick up on suspicious body language.

"They decided to dig deeper and, as a result, the stash of drugs was uncovered. I'm pleased we have been able to take another dealer and another lot of drugs off the streets of Cambridgeshire."

