The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Appeal for missing Michael Smith

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 18th February 2020 16:13

Michael Smith

OFFICERS are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Peterborough man.

Michael Smith, 48, went missing from outside Westwood shops, Peterborough, just before midnight yesterday evening (13 February). He had luggage with him.

He is described as white and is of stocky build. He has very short/shaven dark brown hair.

Detective Inspector, Ben Newton, said: "We are urging anyone who has seen Michael or knows of his whereabouts to contact us. We are concerned for his welfare and want to ensure he is safe and well."

Anyone who has seen Michael is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 11 of 14 February.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
