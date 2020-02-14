Valentine's Concert in St. Andrew's Hall, Witchford Friday 14th February 2020

The hall was packed for the Valentine's Concert in St Andrew's Hall, Witchford on Friday. The Isle Singers and friends presented a series of entertaining romantic songs and poems.

The Isle Singers were conducted by Rosemary Westwell and accompanied by Peter Kirby. Guest entertainers included Johanna Partridge who read three unique poems from different eras and with different sentiments. Her final poem was an hilarious item in which the girlfriend lived in her own computer-driven world which was very frustrating for her prospective lover. The other guests were Roger Rix who sang with guitar and then unaccompanied.

His unmistakable characterisation coloured his songs which included ‘Walk on' and a tragic Irish folk song. Mel Abraham sang a solo: 'We've only just begun'.

Some of the items sung by the Isle Singers included ‘My Heart will go on (from Titanic)', ‘You'll never walk alone', and ‘Bridge over Troubled Water'.

Specially prepared refreshments were provided by Sue Crowe and Shirley Massey and Shirley also managed the selling of tickets and raffle tickets.

The winner of the February £20 prize for the Friends of St Andrew's Church Witchford 200 club was drawn at the concert and Jackie Tyler was the winner. To join the 200 club and have a chance to recoup your money in a prize while contributing to a worthy cause, contact rjwestwell@hotmail.com. It costs £12 a year.

The amount raised for the evening was £188.32 which will go towards St Andrew's Church and Hall and its building fund through the Friends.

The next event will be on Saturday 28th March when Fiona Filidgey Robinson will present an African drumming workshop from 10 am to 2 p.m. Tickets cost £7 (£3 for children) in advance, £10 (£5 for children) at the door. A soup lunch will also be available at 1230 for an extra £5.

Tickets are available from Witchford Post Office or Rosemary Westwell.

