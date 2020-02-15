Review of the ‘Sparkling Valentine's Vivaldi' concert in Ely Cathedral on Saturday 15th February 2020

Author: Dr Rosemary Westwell Published: 20th February 2020 13:53

Ely concert

Review of the ‘Sparkling Valentine's Vivaldi' concert in Ely Cathedral on Saturday 15th February 2020

A sparkling concert took place in Ely Cathedral on Saturday. With lights dimmed, candlelight flickering and a programme of glittering music, the audience was well entertained.

The Piccadilly Sinfonietta, led by guest violinist Martyn Jackson, opened the evening with a delightful performance of the ‘Arrival of the Queen of Sheba' by Handel. The ensemble then accompanied their director, Warren Mailley-Smith while he played Mozart's piano concerto number 12 in A major k414. This was a particularly, light, almost dainty composition with many dazzling virtuosic runs that remained precise and clear: - proof of Warren's superb technique.

Soprano Susan Parkes then sang a series of popular opera numbers which were ideal for this romantic evening. Again this little orchestra accompanied delightfully well with the violins providing an excellent second part to ‘The Flower Duet' by Léo Delibes.

After a glass of bubbly at the interval the highlights of the evening were performed. These were the series of violin concertos that make up Vivaldi's ‘Four Seasons'. With Martyn Jackson as the violin soloist, these concertos created a beautiful sound. The accuracy of their performance and their many picturesque moments gave us a good impression of the seasons the works represented. Light-hearted episodes of spring, the slow languid feel of summer, cheerful rustic echoes in autumn and icy chattering teeth in winter were all easily recognizable.

This was indeed an excellent evening's entertainment.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.