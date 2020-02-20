Man jailed for robbing Cambridge bookmakers

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 20th February 2020 16:01

Paul May

Man jailed for robbing Cambridge bookmakers

A MAN who robbed a bookmakers in Cambridge has been jailed for more than a year.

Paul May, 37, entered the shop back in November (13 November) and asked the store assistant to hold his bag for safe keeping in the staff area.

When he opened the door to accept his bag, May forced his way through and told him "I owe a lot of bad people a lot of money and I want to make this quick".

The store assistant, who is in his 20s, attempted to talk May out of the robbery and blocked him from getting to the tills.

May threatened to hurt the worker before grabbing £260 cash and leaving. He was arrested five days later after being identified by witnesses.

May, of Aylesford Way, Stapleford, was jailed for 15 months at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (5 February) after pleading guilty to robbery.

He was also handed a seven-year restraining order, preventing him from contacting the shop worker.

DC Lauren Strangward, who investigated, said: "May was a regular at the bookmakers and preyed on the worker's trust to get to what he thought was easy cash.

"The store assistant was simply trying to make an honest living and May abused that, threatening him with violence."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.