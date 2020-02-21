Jail for cannabis farmer

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 21st February 2020 11:19

Ervis Cira

A man who was caught growing more than £400,000 worth of cannabis at his home in Chatteris has been jailed.

Ervis Cira, 30, filled four rooms with a total of 503 cannabis plants at the property in Westbourne Road.

At about 8.30am on Wednesday, 8 January, officers from the community action team carried out a warrant at the address.

As they went up the first set of stairs, they found a doorway covered in white sheeting and Cira standing behind it.

Officers searched the property and discovered that the electric had been bypassed around the meter and fed into a white box with cables leading to various rooms in the property.

The plants were seized alongside a large amount of cultivation equipment.

Analysis found the plants had the capacity to produce up to 42kg of cannabis, worth a value of approximately £422,520.

Cira pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug and was jailed for two years and eight months at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (14 February).

DC Ralph King said: "This warrant stopped a huge amount of drugs from reaching the streets of Cambridgeshire.

"I'm pleased our work has disrupted Cira's drug operation and I hope the sentencing shows how seriously this type of criminality is taken by the police and the courts."

