Jail for dealer who swallowed drugs

A WOMAN who was caught with nearly £5000 worth of class A drugs has been jailed for three and a half years.

Fey Kuryszczuk, 40, was seen running away from officers in Lavender Close, Arbury, whilst swallowing small packages and attempting to hide from officers on 20 October.

The officers first noticed Kuryszczuk when they came across a known drug user in the area waiting around for someone, and then saw Kuryszczuk running from their direction a short while later.

Kuryszczuk was detained and was asked to spit out whatever was in her mouth, but continued to swallow the contents, suspected to be class A drugs.

She then began to complain that she couldn't breathe and was transported to hospital.

Further enquiries led the officers to a flat nearby on Wiles Close, Arbury, and upon searching the property, a large quantity of Class A drugs with a street value of up to £4880 along with £600 in cash and a set of weighing scales were found.

Bank cards, medication and letters with Kuryszczuk's identity on them were also found at the property, prompting her arrest for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Further analysis of the mobile phones found at the property uncovered multiple messages from unknown numbers enquiring about purchasing drugs.

Kuryszczuk, of Livermore Close, Cambridge, admitted possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

On Friday (February 14) at Peterborough Crown Court she was sentenced to three years and five months imprisonment.

PC Dan Scott said: "Kuryszczuk was caught red handed with a significant amount of class A drugs that were potentially going to end up on the streets of Cambridgeshire.

"I'm pleased we have been able to keep these drugs away from our communities and I hope the sentencing acts as a deterrent to those taking part in this type of criminal activity."

