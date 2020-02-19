Aerial Property Photography

Author: Chloe Frome Published: 19th February 2020 08:53

Marketing a property is one of the most difficult challenges estate agents face today. Competition is fierce as buyers of multi-million pound homes often shop online first. They expect high-quality photography and video in the online listing or they won't even look at the property.

As a result, differentiating property listings through high-quality video and photography pays huge dividends. Today the latest marketing weapon in property management is the use of drones to create striking photography and video tours for use on online listings.

Using flying cameras, drone operators are producing dramatic, sweeping shots of the landscapes and gardens surrounding the property as well as seamless fly-arounds of gorgeous home exteriors. Aerial drone photography captures the beauty and utility of a luxury home that ground level photography cannot. These shots create an emotional response that not only prompts buyers to arrange viewings but generates more offers and ultimately drives sales.

At Eagle Eye Drone Solutions we have fully qualified, CAA approved drone pilots who will come and capture footage of your property. Then using the latest professional Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Pro photo and video editing software our in-house editors will create a video tailored to your requirements. We can also incorporate your corporate image or design, soundtrack, music and sound effects to deliver a film you can publish straight to your website or social media.

If you are interested in finding out more about our services, please do not hesitate to contact us on 01353 820126 or email us info@eagleeyedronesolutions.co.uk

https://www.eagleeyedronesolutions.co.uk/

