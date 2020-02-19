How to get the most from your family photoshoot

Author: Chloe Frome Published: 19th February 2020 14:29

Picture

Investing in a family photoshoot can be a big choice. But it is easy to have a relaxed a fun photoshoot that will result in beautiful, heartfelt images if you follow these steps:

1. Time- This is one of the most important factors to consider, especially if you're planning to bring young children with you on your photoshoot. Too early or late and you could have some grumpy little ones on your hands! Also bear in mind that the best light of the day occurs one hour before sunrise and one hour before sunset. Spring is one of the best times to book a photoshoot as the best light of the day is a time that works well for young families.

2. Outfits- As soon as you've chosen the perfect time for your photoshoot, you should start planning the outfits. What you wear is not as important as how you put your outfit together; your styling. Opt for an outfit that suits your location e.g. soft, earthy tones work brilliantly in an outdoor shoot while blacks and whites can look perfect for a city centre session. Pick a colour palette of 3 or 4 colours and mix textures to have a beautifully put together look.

3. Location- Picking a location you feel comfortable in will have a huge positive impact on how you feel during your photoshoot and with the finished product. Being outdoors in a secluded location will help you to feel confident with your family and allow you to relax and enjoy your photo session.

4. Preparing your family- Many of our clients worry too much about their children ‘misbehaving.' We find that putting your child under too much pressure to act a certain way often has a negative effect. Instead, try to approach the session like it's a fun walk outside with an extra person (photographer) tagging along. Keep calm and everything else will happen naturally.

