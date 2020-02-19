  • Bookmark this page

Protesters arrested on suspicion of criminal damage

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 19th February 2020 11:41

Police

Seven people have been arrested today (18 February) on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with protests in Cambridge.

Three of the arrests relate to an incident outside Trinity College yesterday. The remaining relate to additional acts of criminal damage in Charles Babbage Road, Cambridge, this afternoon.

The five women and two men remain in custody and investigations are ongoing. A man and a woman included in this number have also been arrested on suspicion of obstructing a constable.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

