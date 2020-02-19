Man jailed for racial abuse

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 19th February 2020 16:07

Rayhan

Man jailed for racial abuse

A MAN who racially abused a complete stranger in the street, was later arrested by police and found to be in possession of a knife, which he claimed he had been using to cut up carpet.

Muhammad Rayhan, 19, was standing outside a takeaway in Laxton Square, Peterborough, on 11 January when he spotted the victim - a man in his 40s - walking past just after midnight.

Rayhan began shouting racist abuse and threatening him.

The victim challenged his behaviour and asked why he was shouting these things, but Rayhan became more aggressive and spat at the victim. He then removed his belt and waved it towards the victim's face.

The incident was captured on CCTV but when police pulled up at the scene Rayhan ran away.

He was detained and arrested a short time later and police discovered he was in possession of a lock knife and several bags of cannabis.

When questioned about the items during police interview, Rayhan claimed he had used the knife earlier in the evening to cut some carpet at his home as it was blocking his door and preventing it from closing properly and that the cannabis was for his own personal use.

Rayhan, of Cobden Street, Peterborough, later pleaded guilty to racially aggravated abuse, provocation of violence, possession of a knife, possession of class B drugs and common assault at Peterborough Crown Court.

He was sentenced to 22 months in a Young Offender Institution at the same court yesterday (17 February).

PC Nicole Killgallon, who investigated, said: "Rayhan has committed a number of offences here, not least being in possession of an offensive weapon, but also using racially aggravated language.

"We work hard to tackle knife crime and hate crime and protect the public.

"I'm glad that Rayhan has been handed a custodial sentence today and that justice has been done."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.