Police appeal following collision in Cherry Hinton

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 20th February 2020 08:45

Police

Police appeal following collision in Cherry Hinton

Officers are appealing for information following a collision on Cherry Hinton Road, Cambridge (19 February).

The collision, involving a white transit-style van and a pedestrian, took place outside Lloyds TSB bank at about 3.35pm.

The driver of the van initially stopped and got out of his vehicle, but then drove off without giving his details.

He is described as black, in his 30s, wearing dark clothing.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was treated at the scene for minor head injures.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the white van driving prior to the collision, is asked to call police on 101 quoting ref:290 of 19 February.

Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

