Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 26th February 2020 16:13

Dart gun

Warrant sees dart gun and drugs seized

POLICE have (19 February) seized drugs and a dart gun from a house in Burwell.

Acting on intelligence officers from the Southern Community Action Team, together with the Special Constabulary, executed a warrant in Orchard Way.

Inside the property they found the weapon as well as a significant amount of cannabis, cannabis resin and a quantity of other drugs.

No arrests have yet been made.

PC Brad Munday said: "Today's warrant was a result of intelligence linking the property to the importation of illegal weapons.

"While we realise some weapons are advertised online and seem accessible, it is an offence to import them and we will act on any intelligence in relation to these kinds of offences."

Guidance on offensive weapons can be found here https://www.gov.uk/guidance/import-controls-on-offensive-weapons.

Know someone who carries a weapon? Please help us tackle serious street-based violence and report it to us by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

