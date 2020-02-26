  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

Warrant sees dart gun and drugs seized

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 26th February 2020 16:13

Dart gun

Warrant sees dart gun and drugs seized

POLICE have (19 February) seized drugs and a dart gun from a house in Burwell.

Acting on intelligence officers from the Southern Community Action Team, together with the Special Constabulary, executed a warrant in Orchard Way.

Inside the property they found the weapon as well as a significant amount of cannabis, cannabis resin and a quantity of other drugs.

No arrests have yet been made.

PC Brad Munday said: "Today's warrant was a result of intelligence linking the property to the importation of illegal weapons.

"While we realise some weapons are advertised online and seem accessible, it is an offence to import them and we will act on any intelligence in relation to these kinds of offences."

Guidance on offensive weapons can be found here https://www.gov.uk/guidance/import-controls-on-offensive-weapons.

Know someone who carries a weapon? Please help us tackle serious street-based violence and report it to us by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies