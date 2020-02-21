  • Bookmark this page

Protesters charged with criminal damage

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 21st February 2020 16:03

Six people have been charged with criminal damage and one released under investigation following protests in Cambridge this week.

 

Caitlin Fay, 19, of Tudor Rose Way, Harleston, Norfolk, has been charged with criminal damage in connection with an incident at Trinity College on Monday (17 February).

Gilbert Murray, 62, of Hawthorne Avenue, Norwich, has also been charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident at Trinity College.

Gabriella Ditton, 26, of Violet Road, Norwich, has been charged with two counts of criminal damage in connection with incidents at Trinity College on Monday and the Schlumberger building in Madingley Road, Cambridge, yesterday (18 February).

Tilly Porter, 21, of King's Parade, Cambridge, has also been charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident at the Schlumburger building.

Annie Hoyle, 26, of Windsor Road, Cambridge, has been charged with obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty and criminal damage relating to the incident at the Schlumberger building.

Donald Bell, 64, of Bliss Way, Cambridge, has also been charged with obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty and criminal damage relating to the incident at the Schlumberger building.

All have been released on bail to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on 30 March.

A 53-year-old woman from Bury St. Edmunds who was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage relating to the Schlumberger building has been released under investigation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

