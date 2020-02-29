Sale Must End 29th February 2020

Author: Louise Cohen Published: 21st February 2020 09:00

Leap into action this leap year for last minute bargains at Fen Mobility as the New Year Sale draws to a close. Lots of stock has been sold to make way for new lines but there are still hundreds of pounds discounted off of power chairs and wheelchairs with up to £500 off on selected lines.

With all the stormy weather recently, getting out and about will have left you a bit windswept to say the least. With one of our scooter capes or canopies, you could be as snug as a bug in a rug. Take a look at our full range here on our website https://bit.ly/32b6wJW

Or if you prefer something a bit more solid, it is your last chance to take advantage of our offer on the Cabin Car at just £6995 plus 20% off all accessories. Demo's available in store. All details and accessories about the Cabin Car can be found at https://www.fenmobility.com/cabin-car-and-accessories

Pancake Day is just around the corner. If you are looking forward to some lovely tasty treats but struggle with cutting them up, we have a selection of specialised knife and fork sets designed to make cutting and eating easier. Take a look at our kitchen range here https://bit.ly/2SYKFkS and don't forget our click and collect service means that you can now order online and collect in store so you don't have to pay the delivery charge.

Don't be afraid to give our friendly staff a call for any enquiry you may have.

They are always happy to help. Alternatively check our website for all the sale prices and product information at www.fenmobility.com

To contact Fen Mobility call 01353 653 753 or visit the large showroom at 50 Wellington Road, Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely, Cambs, CB6 3NW. We can also be reached by email at sales@fenmobility.com

Don't forget to follow us on Facebook for all the latest news, offers and updates @FenMobility.

