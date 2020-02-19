Review: The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in the Corn Exchange in Cambridge on the 19th February 2020

Author: Dr Rosemary Westwell Published: 24th February 2020 12:54

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Domingo Hinoyan and Leon McCawley gave a splendid concert in the Corn Exchange in Cambridge on Wednesday 19th February 2020. This fine orchestra conducted by Domingo Hindoyan, knew how to inspire the audience. The performers expressed every nuance of their phrases with complete involvement and understanding.

The works performed included. Glinka's Overture: ‘Life for the Tsar', Beethoven's piano concerto no1, featuring Leon McCawley as the piano soloist, and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5.

In Glinka's overture the orchestra brought out touches of unmistakeable Russian flavour both in folk-like light-heartedness and contrasting dramatic melancholy. .

Leon McCawley, in Beethoven's first concerto, was superb. Most professional musicians know that even the simplest of phrases needs a great deal of care to play them well and he understood this principle well. His finger work was agile and precise and could be delicate, virtuosic or emotive as required. There was some particularly clear pedalling in his performance too. He is undoubtedly a magnificent piano soloist and intuitive musician.

After interval, Tchaikovsky's 5th Symphony reminded us again of the richness and pathos of the Russian psyche. Beneath the charm and beauty of Tchaikovsky's tuneful melodies the performers brought out a feeling of sadness and unresolved passion. This large orchestra fully explored the different colours of the separate sections effortlessly and with panache. The performers were undoubtedly extremely talented and assured.

