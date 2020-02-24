Police appeal following arson in March

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 24th February 2020 14:19

Officers are appealing for information following a suspected arson (19 February) in March.

A Ford Transit van was set alight while parked in Badgeny Road at about 8pm.

PC Mark Overland said: "The van was parked several feet away from a house, which fortunately at the time was empty as this could easily have been much more serious.

"We believe several people drove past around the time of the fire and I would urge anyone with information to contact us."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, is asked to call police on 101 quoting 35/2747/20.

