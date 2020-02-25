Personal trainer and veterinary assistant among force's newest recruits

Police Troop

SIXTEEN shiny new police officers were in high spirits (21 February) - despite blustery conditions - as they marched proudly in front of family and friends at the force's latest passing out parade.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary welcomed the officers to its ranks at force headquarters in Huntingdon.

Among the new recruits were a former veterinary assistant, a personal trainer and a North Sea deck officer.

Having successfully completed their 16-week training course, they will now be posted across the county to tackle crime and protect the public.

15 of the newest recruits were assigned collar numbers previously given to retired officers - and 11 of these were handed over in person by the retired officers themselves.

Speaking at the ceremony Chief Constable, Nick Dean, congratulated the graduates, telling them: "All of you have done tremendously well. Many people apply to work for the police, especially here in Cambridgeshire, but only a small percentage make it through the process.

"Becoming a warranted police officer comes with accountability and responsibility both on and off duty, but the rewards of entering policing are there.

"Never lose sight of the varied, exciting, enjoyable and challenging career you have all entered.

"You are now in a position to make a difference and my advice to you is to go out there and do just that."

It was the force's third passing out parade of the year, bringing the total number of new recruits since the beginning of the year to 48.

