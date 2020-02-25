Police appeal following fatal collision in Melbourn

25th February 2020

A man has died following a collision in Melbourn on Thursday 6 February.

John Fenton, 90, of The Dell, Royston, was travelling as a passenger in a Toyota Rav 4 when it was involved in a collision with a Toyota Auris on Cambridge Road at about 11.50am.

Mr Fenton was taken to hospital, along with the driver of the Rav 4, but died ten days later on Sunday (16 February). The driver has since been released from hospital.

The driver and passenger in the Auris were also taken to hospital, but have since been discharged.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either of the cars driving beforehand, is asked to call police on 101, quoting ref: 161 of 6 February.

