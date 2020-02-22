  • Bookmark this page

Appeal following Soham pet shop theft

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 22nd February 2020 09:06

OFFICERS investigating a theft at a pet shop in Soham have released a CCTV image of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police were contacted at about 12.40pm on Tuesday, 11 February, with reports of £1,500 worth of dog collars, harnesses and coats being stolen from Scampers Petcare in Northfield Road.

PC Malcom Wood, who is investigating, said: "This theft has left the shop seriously out of pocket.

"We are keen to speak to anybody who was in the shop at the time, who recognises those pictured, or who thinks they may have been offered these dog accessories for sale."

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/10576/20.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

