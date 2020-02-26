  • Bookmark this page

Four arrested in fraud investigation

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 26th February 2020 12:21

OFFICERS investigating fraud have arrested four men in Wisbech.

Warrants were carried out at four addresses in the town on Wednesday (19 February) in connection with fraudulent bank activity.

Four men, two aged 32, one aged 36 and the other aged 42, were all arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation, with the 36-year-old also being arrested on suspicion of people trafficking and exploitation.

They were taken to the Police Investigation Centre (PIC) in Kings Lynn for questioning but have since been released under investigation while officers continue with their enquiries.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

